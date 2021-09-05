North Bergen MVC Center closed for flood cleanup

New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) customers are advised that the North Bergen Licensing Center will be closed until Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The Hudson County facility was flooded due to the impacts from Tropical Storm Ida and was closed today, Friday, Sept. 3. Repairs are still in progress and will last through the holiday weekend.

The agency MVC customers with canceled appointments because of closures related to Tropical Storm Ida.

North Bergen customers with appointments that were canceled at North Bergen can bring their notice of cancellation to any Licensing Center and receive walk-in service through Friday, Sept. 17.

All Other MVC agency customers with appointments that were canceled at all other agencies due to the closure of state offices on Thursday, Sept. 2, and Friday, Sept. 3, can return for service with their notice of cancellation and receive walk-in service at the agency where they originally held an appointment through Friday, Sept. 10.

As previously announced, all MVC facilities will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, for Labor Day.

NJMVC.gov is open 24 hours a day and allows customers to complete most transactions online at their convenience.

Customers should always visit the website first to complete online transactions, schedule appointments if needed, and find the latest information about NJMVC services and agency operations.

More than 75% of NJMVC transactions are available online, while nearly all in-person transactions at Licensing Centers and Vehicle Centers require an appointment that is scheduled at the website.