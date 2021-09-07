New Jersey marks 20th year since 9/11

Each year on the anniversary of 9/11, families of the victims gather for a ceremony on the 9/11 Memorial plaza to read aloud the names of the 2,983 men, women, and children killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks and February 26, 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center.

Six moments of silence mark the times when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck, when each tower fell, and the times corresponding to the attack at the Pentagon, and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

“Every year on September 10, we provide hours of exclusive access to the Museum for members of the 9/11 Community: rescue and recovery workers, first responders, downtown residents, survivors, family members of victims and more. We will do so again this year,” said 9/11 Memorial & Museum President Alice M. Greenwald. “The Memorial will open to the public on the day of the anniversary at 3:00p.m.and remain open until midnight.”

Throughout the nation, there are memorials that pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center, near Shanksville, PA, and at the Pentagon.

New Jersey is home to more than 150 memorials statewide from gardens to parks and plaques to statues and many communities will host events marking the 20th anniversary of those attacks.

A memorial mass in remembrance of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. Mass will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Seton Hall Law School’s Larson Auditorium.

Light refreshments will be served following mass and the public is invited to attend.

The Borough of New Providence will honor those who perished in the terrorist attacks 20 years ago with a Day of Remembrance ceremony on Saturday, September 11 at 9:45 a.m., at the 9/11 Memorial in Centennial Park, located on Springfield Avenue at Academy Street. All are invited to attend and the Community Activities Department will answer any questions at 908-464-4430.

Bayonne residents will pay tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the 1993 Word Trade Center bombing with a special waterfront ceremony on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, city officials said. The annual Interfaith Memorial Service and Candlelight Vigil, will be held Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at the 9-11 Memorial in Harbor View Memorial Park, at the former Military Ocean Terminal.

Middletown Township will be hosting a memorial service on Saturday, September 11th in honor of the 37 local residents who perished on that tragic day. Everyone is invited to attend the ceremony, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Middletown World Trade Center Memorial Gardens, located next to the Middletown Arts Center (36 Church Street). General parking will be available at the main lot at the Middletown Train Station and the tribute will be held rain or shine.

Morris County is inviting residents to to observe the anniversary with a remembrance ceremony at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the Morris County 9/11 Memorial on West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Monmouth County will hold a memorial ceremony at Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook at 460 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Highlands, NJ on Saturday, September 11 at 8:00 a.m.

Jersey City’s remembrance ceremony has been held annually since 2002 at the foot of Grand Street on the Hudson River waterfront, across from where the twin towers of the World Trade Center stood. The ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11.

The NJ 9/11 Memorial Foundation has invited everyone to Liberty State Park’s Empty Sky Memorial for a remembrance ceremony, which will include music, a procession, relection and key speakers. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on September 11th, 2021, rain or shine (inclement weather will move the ceremony indoors with limited seating). Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket for seating.

The Hopewell Valley September 11th and Emergency Services Memorial Committee will sponsor a ceremony at Woolsey Park on September 11, 2021, at 11 a.m.

Dr. Jean Kanokogi, a federal agent who responded to Ground Zero the day of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center towers, will serve as guest speaker for Hunterdon County’s 20th Anniversary September 11th Remembrance Ceremony, being held at the Historic Courthouse in Flemington, at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 11.

Chester Borough and Chester Township have a joint remembrance ceremony planned for Friday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. at the Gregg Froehner 9/11 Memorial in Chester Township’s Chubb Park, at 290 West Main Street.

Union Township will commemorate the anniversary with a three-day remembrance beginning on Friday, September 10th at 7p.m. with a ceremony on the front lawn of Town Hall and concluding with a Freedom Bike Ride on Sunday, September 12.

A ceremony on the steps of the Somerset County Historic Court House, will begin at 8:46 a.m. (when the first plane hit the Twin Towers) on Saturday, Sept. 11. The event will be open in person and available via live-stream.

A memorial designed by artist Sarah Langsam will be dedicated to the 412 first responders and 7 Millburn Township residents who lost their lives that day. Steel pieces retrieved from the World Trade Center were used to create the memorial at Crescent Park, adjacent to the Short Hills Train Station.

Burlington County will mark the event with a remembrance ceremony, to include a bagpipe processional and a wreath laying, which will begin at 11 a.m. outside the Emergency Services Training Center in Westampton.

The 200 Club of Burlington County will hold a prayer service on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 7:30 am with breakfast to follow in the Community House of Moorestown, located at 16 E Main St, Moorestown.

Seaside Heights is holding a commemoration on September 11, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Franklin Avenue Stage. In the event of inclement weather the commemoration will relocate to the Carousel Pavilion at Sampson Avenue on the Boardwalk.