Unlicensed arms dealers admit to selling weapons to Turkey and Georgia

A Philadelphia man today admitted his role in a conspiracy to smuggle more than $200,000 worth of firearms parts out of the United States.

Ibrahim Karabatak

Ibrahim Karabatak, 35, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler in Camden federal court to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to violate the Arms Export Control Act and U.S. anti-smuggling laws.

According to U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig, documents filed by prosecutors and statements made in court, the Arms Export Control Act prohibits the export of defense articles and defense services without first obtaining a license from the U.S. Department of State.

Karabatak admitted that from November 2018 through March 2019, he and other conspirators —including Samet Doyduk— agreed to ship firearms parts from the United States to Turkey and the Republic of Georgia.

Karabatak, Doyduk and others used credit cards, Pay Pal accounts, and other forms of payment to purchase firearms parts from suppliers in the United States.

Karabatak and Doyduk would then repackage the firearms parts, falsely label the contents of the package, and export the firearms parts to their customers in Turkey and the Republic of Georgia. To disguise their role in the conspiracy, the conspirators used aliases when sending the packages containing prohibited items.

Upon receiving the firearms parts, the customers in Turkey and in the Republic of Georgia paid Doyduk and the other conspirators by international wire transfers or directly paid Karabatak in cash while he was in Turkey.

The firearms parts included upper receivers, barrels, and magazines for several different types of Glock handguns, including Glocks in the following calibers: 9mm, .40 caliber, and .357 caliber.

During the course of the conspiracy, Karabatak, Doyduk and others purchased and directed the unlawful exportation of more than $200,000 worth of defense articles from the United States to Turkey and the Republic of Georgia without the required export license.

The conspiracy charge to which Karabatak pleaded guilty is punishable by a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10. 2022.

Doyduk pleaded guilty to the same offense on April 20, 2021 and is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 15, 2021.