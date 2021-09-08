Drunk driver killed Westfield man

An investigation is ongoing in the September 4, 2021, death of a New Jersey man and another passenger in the same car who were killed on Friday night in a head-on collision on the Northway in Chestertown about 20 miles north of Lake George.

New York State Police said on Sunday that Matthew G. Huff, 27, of Westfield, N.J. and another passenger in the same car were killed in an automobile accident

Matthew G. Huff, 27, of Westfield, N.J., and Kerry O’Reilly, 30, of Dorchester, Mass., were killed in the crash, state police said.

The driver of the vehicle they were in, identified as Lauren Huff, 30, of Boston, was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center in critical condition, state police said.

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. Friday on I-87 southbound in the town of Chestertown, state police said.

The preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle operated by Dennis M. Ford, 65, of Saranac Lake, was driving north in the southbound lane when it crashed into the vehicle driven by Lauren Huff, police said.

A Saranac Lake man who drove the wrong way on the Northway and crashed into a car, killing two people, was drunk at the time of the accident, according to police.

Dennis M. Ford, 65, was driving his 2017 Mini Countryman north in the southbound lane at about 10:30 p.m. in Chester when he crashed head-on with a 2004 Volvo XC70 traveling south.