New Jersey man shot in Delaware

Delaware State Police say a Penns Grove, New Jersey man was critically wounded after being shot several times when a late-night fight occurred in a large outdoor crowd.

The 25-year-old shooting victim, who wasn’t immediately identified by troopers, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The fight occurred about 1:30 a.m. at an intersection with U.S. Highway 13 near New Castle, Delaware State Police said in a news release.

State police had no suspect on Saturday and said the criminal investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Brian Timmons at 302-365-8434 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

State troopers closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 13 after the shooting, and evidence markers were in the street.