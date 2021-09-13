36 trans Americans killed in 2021

The National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC) mourns the death of Disaya Monaee Smith, a Black transgender woman from Chicago, Illinois, who died on September 6, 2021.

“We mourn the loss of Disaya Monaee Smith,” said NBJC Deputy Executive Director Victoria Kirby York, who added that 2021 is on track to be the deadliest year on record for transgender and non-binary people.

Disaya Monaee Smith is one of 36 transgender or non-binary people to be killed in 2021, which is expected to surpass 2020 as the year with the most trans people killed.

This year has also seen more than 120 anti-trans bills introduced across the country in state legislatures that may be fueling an influence in the increase of the number of homicides, domestic murders, and hate crimes targeting transgender women.

Learn more about reducing gender-based violence here and here. To learn more about changing local laws and increasing protections for trans and non-binary community members, look here.

The NBJC Stolen Lives list of trans and non-binary individuals lost to violence and hate can be found here.

Besides Disaya Monaee Smith, 2021 has been witness to at least 35 other transgender or gender non-conforming people who were fatally shot or killed by other violent means.

Advocates believe many of these stories go unreported — or misreported — and in previous years, the majority of victims were Black and Latinx transgender women.

In 2020, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) tracked a record number of violent fatal incidents against transgender and gender non-conforming people.

A total of 44 fatalities marked 2020 as the most violent year on record since HRC began tracking these crimes in 2013.

“These victims, like all of us, are loving partners, parents, family members, friends and community members. They worked, went to school and attended houses of worship,” said the Human Rights Campaign website. “They were real people — people who did not deserve to have their lives taken from them.”

Among the transgender and gender non-conforming people who have been murdered in 2021 are:

These victims were killed by acquaintances, partners or strangers, some of whom have been arrested and charged, while others have yet to be identified. Some of these cases involve clear anti-transgender bias. In others, the victim’s transgender status may have put them at risk in other ways, such as forcing them into unemployment, poverty, homelessness and/or survival sex work.

While the details of these cases differ, it is clear that fatal violence disproportionately affects transgender women of color — particularly Black transgender women — and that the intersections of racism, sexism, homophobia, biphobia, transphobia and unchecked access to guns conspire to deprive them of employment, housing, healthcare and other necessities.

HRC Foundation’s “Dismantling a Culture of Violence” report demonstrates how anti-transgender stigma, denial of opportunity and increased risk factors compound to create a culture of violence — and provides clear ways that each of us can directly make an impact to make our society a safer place for transgender and gender non-conforming people.

As is too often the case in the reporting of anti-transgender violence, many of these victims are misgendered in local police statements and media reports, which can delay our awareness of deadly incidents. In the pursuit of greater accuracy and respect for transgender and gender non-conforming people in both life and death, HRC offers guidelines for journalists and others who report on these communities.

HRC has been tracking reports of fatal anti-transgender violence for the past several years. Previous reports can be found: 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015.