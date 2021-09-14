Police killed man in Mantua Township

The New Jersey Attorney General’s office is conducting an investigation of a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in Mantua Township.

One man, whose identity was not released, was killed. No other injuries were reported.

Two uniformed officers of the Mantua Township Police Department arrived at a house on Elm Avenue at about 1:35 a.m. in response to a 911 call.

During an encounter outside the house, one police officer fired his service weapon, fatally wounding the man.

A .45-caliber handgun was recovered near the man, who was later determined to be the resident of the house.

At least 12 shell casings were in the middle of the road next to a police SUV in front of the home.

First aid was rendered by officers and the man was transported to Jefferson Washington Township Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 2:49 a.m.

Witnesses said the dead man was new to the area, after taking ownership of his grandparents’ house.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Shooting Response Team, which handles shootings involving law enforcement, is now in charge of the investigation.

The Attorney General is required to conduct an investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in an official capacity or while the decedent is in custody.