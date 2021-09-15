New Jersey braces for more strong storms Wednesday night

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch in two northern New Jersey counties, warning the public that strong storms could sweep across the region Wednesday evening and into the night.

A weakening tropical storm Nicholas will continue to impact the central Gulf Coast with torrential tropical rainfall and potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding through Friday and an isolated tornado risk today.

Meanwhile, a strong cold front will likely produce severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes and locally heavy rainfall in the Northeast quadrant of the U.S.

A line of storms continues to move into East Central and portions of southeastern PA. Damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning and brief heavy rain will be possible with these storms.

For the latest information on active watches and warnings, visit http://weather.gov/phi

