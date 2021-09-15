Newark man sentenced to 3 years for gun, methamphetamine & marijuana

An Essex County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 36 months in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Kevon A. Anderson, 25, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden, who imposed the sentence today by videoconference.

Kevon Anderson

According to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Anderson was 22 when he was convicted of resisting arrest after he fled the crash of a stolen car that killed Quadir K. Jackson, 18, of Newark, on May 6, 2017.

According to U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig, documents filed in this case and statements made in court Newark police officers investigating a crime near Hawthorn Avenue, approached a group of men sitting in an adjacent park on Sept. 10, 2019, to ask them whether they had any information about a shooting from the previous evening.

Officers detected the smell of marijuana, and one of the men, later identified as Anderson, abruptly stood up and walked away from the officers.

One of the officers saw a bulge in Anderson’s front pants pocket, which the officer believed could be a weapon, and asked him to sit back down.

Disregarding the officer and fleeing across the park, Anderson was pursued and caught by the officers. As they approached him to pat him down, Anderson told the police he had a gun on him.

In addition to the gun, the officers recovered ecstasy pills and large quantities of marijuana packaged for sale from a fanny pack around Anderson’s waist, as well as a black bag he was carrying. There were also additional live rounds of ammunition in the fanny pack.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Hayden sentenced Anderson to three years of supervised release.