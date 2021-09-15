Tractor trailer crash shuts down I-280

A woman died and a man was sent to the hospital during a horrific crash involving three cars and a tractor trailer that shut down Interstate Highway 280 in Newark.

State Police said a tractor-trailer, a Scion, Hyundai SUV, Toyota Camry, and a Honda Accord were traveling west on I-280.

According to police, the tractor-trailer appears to have struck the rear of the Scion, which then hit the tail end of the Hyundai, which subsequently careened into the back of the Toyota, which then slammed into the rear of the Honda.

State Police were investigating the wreck, which was reported around 3:30 p.m., authorities said. As a result of the crash, the Scion driver, Nicole A. Greco, 51, of Chester, N.Y., suffered fatal injuries and the driver of the Hyundai, Mr. Daniel Clark, 36, of Scotch Plains, suffered moderate injuries.

The multi-vehicle accident resulted in serious injuries, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan, who said two people were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Lane closures remained in place around 5 p.m. with traffic exiting at First Street in Newark, said Anthony F. Ambrose, Newark’s public safety director, who reported that all lanes were closed to traffic at exit 13.

Video of the scene showed one car which appeared to take the brunt of the damage, while two other cars and the tractor trailer all sustained damage.

There had been 442 fatalities so far this year in motor vehicle collisions according to unofficial statistics from the New Jersey State Police.

