Postal worker robbed cell phones

A Hudson County Postal Service worker today admitted stealing dozens of cell phones that passed through a mail distribution center where he was employed.

Kyle Terry, 36, of Jersey City, New Jersey, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez to an information charging him with one count of theft of mail by a postal employee.

According to U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig, Terry was employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a mail handle assistant at a national postal distribution center in Jersey City.

From Nov. 1, 2017, to Jan. 28, 2018, Terry stole 39 cell phones having a total value of about $35,000 from mail that passed through that distribution center.

The theft of mail by a postal employee charge carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2022.