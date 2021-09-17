East Windsor man indicted for New Brunswick shooting

An East Windsor man has been indicted in connection with a September 2, 2020 shooting.

On September 15, 2021, a Middlesex County Grand Jury indicted Kyale Simonson, 33, of East Windsor with one count of first-degree Attempted Murder, one count of second-degree Aggravated Assault, and one count of second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose.

On September 2, 2020, at about 9:28 p.m., police responded to the area of Lee Avenue and Seaman Street and found two men who been shot, according to New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo.

The men were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for their injuries.

An investigation by Detective Brandt Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department and Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office identified Simonson as the gunman.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the investigation is active and anyone with information should call Detective Gregus of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732)745-5200, or Detective Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4060.

As is the case with all criminal defendants, the charges against Simonson are merely accusations and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.