Insurance salesman indicted for creating policies for fictitious people

A Morris County insurance producer was indicted for creating fictitious policies in order to reap additional commissions.

Justin Radulovich, 31, of Rockaway, was indicted on second-degree Insurance Fraud and third-degree Theft by Deception.

While employed by American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (“Aflac”), Radulovich allegedly established nine group accounts and falsified dozens of electronic policy applications for supplemental insurance coverage on behalf of numerous fictitious individuals between March 2018 and July 2018.

In doing so, Radulovich allegedly created the false impression that he was entitled to commission payments for enrolling individuals into supplemental insurance policies.

Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor today announced that the indictment was handed up by a state grand jury on September 10, 2021.

The charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Second-degree crimes carry a sentence of five to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000. Third-degree crimes carry a sentence of three to five years in state prison and a fine of up to $15,000.