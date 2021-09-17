Police officer who caused Edison pedestrian’s death under investigation

The Attorney General’s Office released video footage from a private security camera and audio recordings of 911 calls and a police radio call related to a fatal incident in which a police vehicle struck a pedestrian on August 1, 2021 in East Brunswick.

A 55-year-old man from Edison identified as Julius Filep was the pedestrian who was critically injured and died in the hospital a short time after he was hit by an on-duty East Brunswick police officer.

New Jersey police officials say that the collision took place around 3:35 a.m. on August 1st.

An East Brunswick police officer was responding to a motor vehicle collision on Route 18 when he struck Filep.

Officer Mitchell Ngai of the East Brunswick Police Department, who was on-duty and in uniform, was operating a marked patrol vehicle on State Route 18, responding to a reported motor vehicle accident in the southbound lanes of the roadway.

He was traveling northbound in the vicinity of the reported accident at approximately 3:35 a.m. when he struck Filep, who was walking in the roadway in front of 260 State Route 18.

The force of the impact knocked the victim to the ground leaving him with serious injuries.

Paramedics rendered medical aid to Filep, who was transported by ambulance to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with critical injuries, where he was pronounced deceased at 4:13 a.m.

The fatal police encounter remains under investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA).

The video is being released pursuant to policies established by the Attorney General in 2019 that are designed to promote the fair, impartial, and transparent investigation of fatal police encounters.

Investigators met today with Filep’s family and their attorney to review the recordings.

The recordings are posted online: Click here for recordings.

Ngai attended West Windsor Plainsboro HS South, where he lettered in football and track and field, before joining the police department on July 31, 2019.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.