Pathetic turnout at rally supporting 600 charged as Trump-loving terrorists

There was scant turnout for the rally in support of the hundreds of people who were charged with crimes after storming the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, which took place one block away from the scene of the crime, which the Architect of the Capitol estimated had caused about $1.5 million worth of damage.

Zachary Petrizzo tweeted, “At least 600 reporters and media folks at the Justice for J6 rally in DC — with only around 20 rally-goers” but others estimated there were 200 protesters

Former President Donald Trump condemned the criminal prosecution of hundreds of his supporters who were part of a mob that invaded the Capitol complex on Jan. 6 during an attempted coup d’état that failed to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

“The very small crowd size at the Justice for J6 traitorous rally shows the waning influence of the former President,” said Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu, who recognized that Trump’s support for the event had little influence.

The vanquished leader claimed that the approximately 600 terrorists charged with various federal crimes are being “persecuted” but only a small number of protesters showed up for the Justice for J6 rally to advocate on behalf of jailed Trump-loving insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The failed coup d’état attempt on January 5, 2021, had a much larger attendance than the rally in Washington, DC in support of those terrorists arrested and charged with crimes related to the attack on the nation’s Capitol.

More than 50 of those individuals have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, from misdemeanors to felony obstruction, many of whom will face incarceration at sentencing..

At least 610 individuals have been federally charged for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot, according to the Department of Justice, but only about 60 remain behind bars after judges have ruled they pose a credible and ongoing threat to public safety.

Police in Washington obviously prepared better for the “Justice for J6″ rally outside the Capitol, which is being held to support the criminal defendants who overwhelmed security forces during the attempted coup d’état.

Trump was impeached for inciting the riot, which interrupted confirmation of Biden’s Electoral College victory but he was acquitted by Republicans, who still had control over the US Senate and showed greater loyalty to the disgraced leader than to the Constitution.

The rally itself broke up at about 1:15 p.m., with few incidents.

Of fewer than 500 people showing up to support the terrorists, Capitol Police reported that there were only four arrests made near the demonstration.

One man armed with a knife was arrested on a weapons violation, while another suspect carrying a handgun in the crowd was detained at the demonstration.

At 1:30 pm, someone spotted what appeared to be a handgun on a man in the crowd. The witness told USCP officers, who detained the suspect. At this time, it is not clear why the man was at the demonstration. Officers charged him with 40 U.S. Code § 5104 – Unlawful activities. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 18, 2021

At approximately 12:40 pm, USCP officers arrested a man, who had a knife, for a weapons violation. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 18, 2021

The USCP also stopped a vehicle along Louisiana Ave. this morning and subsequently arrested two people for felony extraditable warrants out of Texas. One was for Possession of a Firearm. The other was for a probation violation.



So far, the USCP is reporting a total of 4 arrests. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 18, 2021

Rally organizer Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign employee, opened the rally by urging the crowd to be respectful of law enforcement and said, “There are uniformed officers here who I demand that you respect, you are kind to, you’re respectful to and you’re obedient to. They’re here to keep us safe.”

“What I’m asking you to do is to take your anger and channel it into something productive,” said Braynard, as he closed the event. He encouraged the protestors to volunteer with his organization, Look Ahead America, and work to “fix our election system.”

Geraldine Lavell was among the ‘Justice for J6’ rally protestors gathered on Saturday, September 18, 2021 to support over 600 terrorists arrested and charged in connection with the January 6 attempted coup d’état and attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

“This is about disparate treatment of the nonviolent people,” said Braynard, who has promulgated former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election being stolen from him.

Citizens from around the country have provided more than 200,000 digital media tips, and the FBI continues to request the public’s assistance in identifying individuals sought in connection to the January 6th attack. In particular, the FBI is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying more than 300 individuals believed to have committed violent acts on the Capitol grounds, including over 200 who assaulted police officers.

At least 185 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including over 55 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.

About 140 police officers were assaulted on Jan. 6 at the Capitol, including 80 U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 officers from the Metropolitan Police Department.

More than 60 defendants have been charged with entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon, over 40 have been charged with destruction of government property, and over 30 are charged with theft of government property.

Nine defendants have been arrested on a series of charges that relate to assaulting a member of the media, or destroying their equipment, during the melee.

Only about 40 defendants have been charged with either conspiracy to obstruct a congressional proceeding, conspiracy to obstruct law enforcement during a civil disorder, conspiracy to injure an officer, or some combination of the three.

The vast majority of defendants have been accused of entering or remaining in a restricted area, which critics say are very minor charges compared to the gravity of the situation. It appears unlikely that anyone will face justice for leading a violent attempt to circumvent the election results and overthrow legitimate government of the United States, even though it was plainly incited by the sitting president at that time.