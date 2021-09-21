Jersey City police officer catches baby

A New Jersey police officer is being hailed a hero after he caught a baby who was tossed from a second-floor balcony on Saturday.

Officer Eduardo Matute caught the 1-month-old baby who was dropped from a second-story balcony, according to Mayor Steve Fulop and Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

While officers responding to an emergency report of a man dangling the baby set up a perimeter to negotiate, the man who was threatening to do so threw the one-month-old infant from the second story of the building.

Five officers staged themselves directly below the balcony, a but after approximately two hours, the man dropped the baby — and officer Matute caught her in his arms.

Officers were called to 64 Rose St. around 9:40 a.m. on reports of a man dangling the baby, where civilians were pleading with the unidentified man not to drop the child.

“The JCPD got a call that a child was in danger, they responded to the call and at that point they saw a male threatening to throw a baby from the 2nd story of the building,” said Fulop. “The JCPD set up a perimeter to negotiate however eventually the man did throw the 1-month old baby from the second story of the building- the officers at the scene reacted quickly and were able to catch the baby.”

“Thankfully the baby wasn’t harmed physically” said Fulop. “We are lucky to have the men and woman of the JCPD, as every single day I see it firsthand they rise to meet any/all challenges.”

An extremely dangerous incident developed this morning on Rose Ave in Jersey City in which a man was threatening a one-month-old baby. Kudos to the JCPD and all the officers involved for their heroics and for bringing a safe conclusion to this dangerous situation. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) September 18, 2021

The unidentified man was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, who said that the investigation is ongoing.

The baby was hospitalized as a precaution but was unharmed said Wallace-Scalcione .

The prosecutor’s office praised Officer Joseph Casey and Incident Commander Capt. Michael McKerry for their “actions and bravery” responding to the incident as well as Jersey City police officer Eduardo Matute, who made the catch.