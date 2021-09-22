New Jersey teen killed in Kansas crash

An 18-year-old New Jersey woman who was driving a box truck Monday morning on Interstate 70 in Kansas, died after the vehicle rolled onto its passenger side in the highway median.

The Wichita Eagle reported that Isabella L. Carroll, 18, of Hackensack, New Jersey, was killed in the crash outside of Junction City, about 65 miles west of Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 International Box Truck driven by Carroll was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Deep Creek Road.

Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home. EMS transported passengers Joshua A. Mejias Ramos, 23, Philadelphia, PA., and Brian Cordero Nunez, 22, Patterson, NJ., to Via Christi in Manhattan.

Carroll and the passengers were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.

The truck was in the westbound lanes at the time when it reportedly “traveled into the center median several times” for an “unknown reason” then rolled around 6:15 a.m., according to a crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A 23-year-old Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and another passenger, a 22-year-old man from Patterson, New Jersey, were hospitalized with what the KHP described as suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened about 18 miles east of Junction City, in Riley County.