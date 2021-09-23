Former USPS worker admitted to stealing credit cards from the mail

A former Union County woman today admitted stealing credit cards sent through the mail while employed as a clerk at the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Myriam Jimenez-Valentin, 33, now of Barbourville, Virginia, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty to an information charging her with one count of theft of mail.

According to U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig and statements made in court, from April 1 to July 23, 2019, Jimenez, then a postal employee, admitted stealing credit cards addressed to third-party victims and mailed to addresses on postal routes in Elizabeth and Roselle Par, that she provided to other individuals in exchange for offers of $100 per card.

The fraudulent charges on the credit cards Jimenez stole totaled over $2,000.

The mail theft charge is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2022.