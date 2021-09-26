National Safety Council supports Biden strategy

The National Safety Council is hopeful in response to the Biden Administration’s six-pronged, comprehensive national strategy to combat the pandemic – specifically, the Council supports the plan’s approach to workplace vaccine requirements to 1s!@!increase uptake among the unvaccinated.

NSC has advocated for the use of COVID-19 vaccines to ensure worker safety and wellbeing. Given that workplaces have great influence on workers’ decisions, employer requirements will increase uptake to save lives. A recent survey conducted by NSC found when employers required vaccines, there was a 35% increase in workers who got the shot. Additionally, NSC previously called on OSHA to protect workers from COVID-19 and is encouraged by the new emergency temporary standard to enforce vaccine requirements in the workplace.

“With the nation’s death toll nearing 650,000 lives lost, we must double down on evidence-based solutions — COVID-19 vaccinations — to keep people safe,” said Lorraine Martin, NSC president and CEO. “Employers are widely trusted by their workers and can play a pivotal role in increasing vaccination rates of people throughout the country to save lives, from the workplace to anyplace.”

NSC also applauds the additional efforts outlined in the president’s action plan to provide access to booster shots, protective equipment, testing, medical care and financial relief to enable a safe return to school, work and everyday life.

NSC urges organizations with questions about how to best implement vaccine requirements and additional safety measures to refer to SAFER, which provides organizations the necessary guidance, tools and solutions to navigate the many safety risks stemming from the pandemic.

