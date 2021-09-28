Burglar dies trapped in restaurant exhaust fan

A would-be burglar died after he got trapped in an exhaust fan on the roof of the building, where he apparently tried to break into a restaurant.

The body was found shortly before 10 a.m. Monday at the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant, located in a Galloway Township strip mall.

It’s not clear how or when the man became trapped, police said, and officials are still trying to determine his identity.

Authorities have not said how the body was discovered or who found it.

A similar robbery had occurred at the same southern New Jersey business a few weeks ago, and authorities are trying to determine if the two crimes are connected.

According to Galloway Township police, investigators determined that the white male attempted to gain entry into the restaurant via a rooftop exhaust fan, and became trapped.

The restaurant is closed until Wednesday, according to the business’ Facebook page.