Hillsborough man shot dead by police

A Hillsborough man —whose identity is not being released at this time —was killed in a police-involved shooting in the township on Tuesday.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating and authorities say no one else was injured during the incident.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Hillsborough Police went to a home on Piedmont Path in response to a 911 call that reported an emergency inside the home.

According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred at about 4:16 p.m. inside the residence whre officers of the Hillsborough Police Department arrived and encountered a male resident.

During the encounter, one officer discharged his service weapon, fatally wounding the resident.

Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to the resident and he was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, where he was pronounced deceased at 5:28 p.m.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.