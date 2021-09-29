Women’s March return defends American rights

Almost five years ago, women marched in the millions to protest the policies proposed by President Donald Trump, who had just inaugurated an administration that would be cruel to women, families, people of color, and immigrants.

The Women’s March returns to Washington this weekend for its fifth event, although organizers expect a smaller crowd than the first protest, which drew millions of participants, but organizers say women will demand protection for their rights in the nation’s Capitol and in locations throughout the United States.

The main event will be held on Saturday, Oct 2 beginning at 11:00am at Freedom Plaza, located at 1325 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in Washington DC 20004

The pandemic revealed striking wage and employment gaps for women, and a national child care crisis that has left many Americans overwhelmed and financially broke.

“Most of the previous marches have occurred in January, but organizers decided to host this year’s event in October to fight imminent threats to abortion access,” said Lisa McCormick, a progressive activist who ran for US Senate in New Jersey’s 2018 Democratic primary.

“When Texas enacted one of the most restrictive abortion laws in decades, and the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case out of Jackson, Miss., that could overturn Roe v. Wade this fall and trigger laws to ban abortion in 11 states, it was a like declaration on war on women’s rights,” said McCormick. “In Washington DC and at hundreds of locations across this country, women’s marches are our response to show we are fighting back.”

McCormick said there will be numerous ‘sister marches’ in New Jersey:

Saturday, Oct 2 10:00am at Springfield Town Hall Lawn. 100 Mountain Avenue in Springfield NJ 07081

Saturday, Oct 2 10:00am at Morristown Library to Green. 1 Miller Road in Morristown NJ 07960

Saturday, Oct 2 10:00am at Downtown Basking Ridge, at the corner of Finley and Allen in Basking Ridge NJ 07920

Saturday, Oct 2 10:00am outside of Montclair’s Municipal Building. 205 Claremont Avenue in Montclair NJ 07042

Saturday, Oct 2 2:00pm at Anderson Ave & Lafayette in Cliffside Park NJ 07010

Saturday, Oct 2 1:00pm at West Street &, Monmouth Street in Red Bank NJ 07701

Saturday, Oct 2 1:00pm in the John F. Kennedy Center, located at 429 John F. Kennedy Way in Willingboro NJ 08046

Saturday, Oct 2 2:00pm at Huddy Park, located at 39 E Water Street in Toms River NJ 08753

Saturday, Oct 2 2:00pm at Warren Township Municipal Complex, lovated at 46 Mountain Boulevard in Warren NJ 07059

Saturday, Oct 2 2:00pm at the corner of Routes 9 & 47. Route 9 & 47 in Rio Grande NJ 08242

Sunday, Oct 3 11:00am outside Keyport police station at West Front Street in Keyport NJ 07735

“October 2 will be a day to really galvanize folks across the country and begin that push for at least the next year around abortion access,” said Tamika Middleton, who suggested the organization’s focus is on recruiting new activists to help fight for abortion rights over the next year. “We see it as an opportunity, especially in this moment, when there are some states where they just need more capacity. They need the word to be spread. They need to have more boots on the ground doing the work.”

The first Women’s March was widely considered to be the largest single-day protest in American history and researchers say it had a lasting impact.

Sociologists at Purdue University found that participants continued to stay active in their communities and online through Instagram.

Elle Rochford, a Purdue professor who co-authored the report with Rachel L. Einwohner, said she has found that many activists “get their sea legs” at the marches, then either engage in direct activism or use their social media accounts to persuade others to act.

“The Women’s March is kind of a friendlier space if you’re new to activism or organizing or the feminist movement,” Rochford said.

“We need to rally to demand justice because all people should have the ability to make decisions about their lives and bodies, including abortion,” said McCormick. “We also need to asset support for the concept of majority rule by demanding an end to the Senate filibuster, for courts that are not prejudiced to create law according to an agenda based on conservative mythology and extreme religious fundamentalism, and for a restoration of the shared prosperity that Americans enjoyed from the end of the Great Depression until the advent of Reaganomics, a failed policy based on discredited trickle-down theories.”