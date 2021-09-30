Child Protection worker charged with kiddie porn

A caseworker employed by the New Jersey Department of Children and Family Services, Division of Child Protection and Permanency, was charged yesterday with possessing images of child sexual abuse.

Trent Collier, 55, of Kearny, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with one count of possession of child pornography.

Collier made his initial appearance by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Leda Dunn Wettre and was released on $50,000 unsecured bond.

According to U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, Collier arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport aboard a flight from the Dominican Republic on Sept. 28, 2021.

Law enforcement officials searched his luggage and located a tablet device and a cellular phone.

A forensic search of both devices identified at least two images of child sexual abuse depicting prepubescent children.

Based on an analysis of the phone, Collier sent these images via WhatsApp message.

The maximum penalty if convicted is 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the gross pecuniary gain to the defendant or twice the gross pecuniary loss to someone else, whichever is greatest.