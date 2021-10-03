Driver killed in tanker explosion on Route 287 in Mahwah

The driver of a gasoline tanker was killed after the truck crashed, flipped over and caught fire early Saturday morning on Interstate 287 in Bergen County, New Jersey.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on I-287 South at mile marker 66 in Mahwah, according to the State Police. The tanker overturned on the ramp from Route 17 to I-287 South, officials said.

The fiery crash sent a huge column of thick black smoke into the sky. It could be seen for miles around.

The driver, Maher Daoudquneis, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scene after a fuel tanker overturned on the ramp from Route 17 onto I-287 South in Mahwah, New Jersey early Saturday morning, Oct. 2, 2021, according to NJ State Police.

Daoudquneis, 59, was driving south and went to take an exit when his tanker overturned and became engulfed in flames, said a state police spokesperson and added that accident investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash.

Authorities said the crash was reported around 6:45 a.m. on the southbound side of I-287 in Mahwah.

The vehicle carrying gasoline became completely engulfed in flames, according to police.