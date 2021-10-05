Pennsylvania woman murdered her father, his girlfriend at Jersey Shore

A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of her father and his girlfriend at a home in Surf City,

Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, of Landenberg, Pennsylvania, has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of John Enders and Francoise Pitoy in Surf City on or about September 29, 2021.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Heffernan also faces weapon possession charges.

Surf City Police Chief John N. Casella, Jr. said that on October 3, 2021, at about 4 p.m., officers from the department responded to a residence on North 7th Street to conduct a welfare check upon the residents.

When they arrived, police found the bodies of Enders, 87, of Surf City, and Pitoy, 75, of Manchester; who each suffered multiple obvious stab wounds.

On October 4, 2021, the Ocean County Medical Examiner performed a post-mortem examination of Enders and determined the cause of his death to be multiple stab wounds with severance of the right carotid artery and blunt force trauma; the manner of death was ruled to be a homicide.

A post-mortem examination of Pitoy is scheduled for today.

A subsequent investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Surf City Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit revealed that the victims were involved in a dating relationship, and that Enders was the primary owner the residence.

Pitoy stayed with him at the residence regularly.

“The cooperative investigation ultimately determined that Heffernan, Mr. Enders’ daughter, was responsible for the deaths of both Mr. Enders and Ms. Pitoy,” said Billhimer.

On October 4, 2021, Heffernan was taken into custody by the Pennsylvania State Police at her residence in Landenberg. Upon her anticipated return to New Jersey, she will be lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

“This truly was a team effort in terms of the depth and comprehensiveness of this investigation. These detectives combed through the evidence to ultimately determine that Heffernan did, in fact, cause the deaths of Mr. Enders and Ms. Pitoy,” said Billhimer. “We were able to determine very early on in the investigation that there was no immediate danger to the public. From there, these detectives went to work doing their absolute best to solve these horrific crimes. Every law enforcement officer involved this investigation has my profound gratitude.”

The charges referenced above are merely accusations and the press and public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.