Drug dealer sentenced to prison

A Paterson, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 55 months in prison for distributing fentanyl.

Maurice Tisdale, 28, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti in Newark federal court to an information charging him with knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl. Judge Martinotti imposed the sentence today by videoconference.

According to U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig and statements made in court Tisdale is a member and associate of the 230 Boys street gang, which operates primarily around Rosa Parks Boulevard and Godwin Avenue in Paterson.

Through numerous controlled purchases of narcotics, consensually recorded telephone calls and text messages, physical surveillance, and the analysis of telephone call detail records, law enforcement officers determined that from at least September 2018 through Oct. 1, 2019, Tisdale and other members and associates of the 230 Boys distributed narcotics, including heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine base, in and around Paterson.

On June 25, 2019, Tisdale worked with other members and associates to distribute fentanyl to another individual.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Martinotti sentenced Tisdale to three years of supervised release.