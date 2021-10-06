Keansburg police officer arrested for sexual assault of unconscious woman

A Keansburg police officer has been arrested and criminally charged with sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman earlier this year, said Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey on Tuesday.

Nicholas Thompson, 24, is charged with first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, second-degree Sexual Assault, and third-degree Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact.

An investigation by members of the Prosecutor’s Office revealed that in January 2021, the sexual assault took place at a private residence, when the victim was unconscious and incapable of consent.

Thompson, who was sworn in as a Patrolman in Keansburg last month, was a SLEO (Special Law Enforcement Officer) Type II at the time of the alleged assault. He was taken into custody without incident on Monday and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a first appearance to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

If convicted, Thompson could face up to 20 years in state prison on the Aggravated Sexual Assault charge, as well as up to 10 years on the Sexual Assault charge.

“The news of yesterday’s arrest was shocking and disturbing for all of us to hear,” said Keansburg Police Chief Wayne Davis. “The Keansburg Police Department is comprised of professional investigators of the highest caliber, and we refuse to allow the actions of one officer to negate or obscure the good work they do every day. We will also continue to cooperate with the Prosecutor’s Office’s investigation and prosecution in any way necessary, in order to bring this defendant to justice.”

Thompson has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Melanie Falco, Director of the Office’s Professional Responsibilities and Bias Crime Unit. Thompson is being represented by Mitchell Ansell, Esq., with an office in Ocean Township.