Vice President Kamala Harris visiting NJ to stump for Governor today

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit New Jersey today, with child care and vaccinations on the agenda in what is a thinly veiled excuse to campaign alongside the Democratic governor who is facing Republican and three third-party challengers.

Harris is expected to arrive mid-morning at Newark Liberty International Airport.

She will take part in a roundtable discussion shortly before noon at Montclair State University about the proposed federal investment in child care, which is part of the administration’s economic agenda.

Harris will be accompanied in Montclair by Gov. Phil Murphy—who is running for a second term— and Blue Dog Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill.

Former Republican Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, the Green Party’s Madelyn Hoffman, Libertarian candidate Gregg Mele, and Socialist Workers Party contender Joanne Kuniansky are vying to defeat Gov. Phil Murphy, the Wall Street millionaire who hired a rapist and then settled a lawsuit with his alleged victim that stuck taxpayers with a bill for nearly $1 million.

The vice president and Murphy will then tour a vaccination site around 2:40 p.m. at Essex County College. President Joe Biden and Harris endorsed Gov. Phil Murphy for reelection on Wednesday.

Harris, in a video message, praised the Murphy administration’s diversity and policy achievements of raising the minimum wage, spending more money on public education and investing in clean energy jobs.

Vice President Kamala Harris released a video endorsement for Governor Phil Murphy two days before her scheduled visit

She departs for D.C. from Newark around 4:30 p.m.

As the first woman and first person of color to serve as vice president, Harris has broken barriers and served as a leading voice on the impact of race on health care, access to voting, and the legal system.

Harris was elected Vice President after a lifetime of public service, having previously served as District Attorney of San Francisco, California Attorney General, and United States Senator.

Vice President Harris was born in Oakland, California to parents who emigrated from India and Jamaica. She graduated from Howard University and the University of California, Hastings College of Law.

