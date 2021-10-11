Philadelphia terrorist charged in coup

A Pennsylvania man was arrested last week for crimes related to the attempted coup d’état at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of certifying the electoral votes in the presidential election.

Michael James Dickinson, 30, of Philadelphia, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; and engaging in physical violence on restricted grounds.

Dickinson made his initial appearance in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

According to court documents filed by the FBI, Dickinson was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 where he was captured on Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) body-worn cameras and open source video footage throwing items at law enforcement.

Specifically, the footage shows Dickinson throwing what appears to be a coffee tumbler at law enforcement officers assigned to protect members of Congress.

Later video shows Dickinson picking up a large bucket filled with liquid, which he threw at law enforcement officers who appeared to be attempting to clear rioters from Capitol grounds.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.