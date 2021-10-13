Officials honor law enforcement professionals who died from Covid

Twenty-eight New Jersey law enforcement personnel who died from COVID-related complications, and they were honored with a memorial in the ground floor atrium of the Richard J. Hughes Justice Complex, which houses the Attorney General’s Office, the State Public Defender’s Office, and the New Jersey Supreme Court.

New Jersey’s law enforcement leaders gathered today at the Justice Complex in Trenton to unveil the state’s first permanent memorial honoring police officers and other law enforcement professionals who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The death toll includes nine employees of the Newark Police Department and nine state and county correctional officers.

“Today and every day, we honor the law enforcement professionals who gave their lives protecting New Jersey residents during this unprecedented crisis,” said Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck, who presided over today’s event. “We will never forget their service to our State, and this memorial will ensure that future generations do not either.”

“When this pandemic started, New Jersey’s law enforcement, as with all first responders, did not have the option to work from home. Every day they went to their assignments knowing full well that a new and deadly reality was upon us.” said Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police. “Those brave men and women who have sworn an oath to public service, never hesitated and answered that call because there were people who needed their help and they knew they could make a difference. Today is a day of recognition as we commemorate their ultimate sacrifice and commitment to duty, for which we will be forever grateful.”

“Law enforcement officials selflessly dedicate their lives to the safety of others and our Correctional Police Officers are no different,” said Victoria L. Kuhn, New Jersey Department of Corrections Acting Commissioner. “We appreciate the partnership of the Office of the Attorney General and recognition of our officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in order to protect the residents of the great state of New Jersey.”

“The men and women we remember here today went above and beyond in their acts of bravery during some of the darkest days our world has faced,” said John Zebrowski, President of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police. “These officers faced a danger never seen before on a scale never imagined. Their courage should never be forgotten.”

“Our law enforcement officers were at the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic and provided critical emergency services as well as the ongoing protection of our state,” said Esther Suarez, President of the County Prosecutors Association of New Jersey and Hudson County Prosecutor. “While we mourn each of their loses, this memorial is a fitting and lasting tribute to the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice and died serving their communities during the pandemic. They will never be forgotten.”

“COVID-19 was unlike anything law enforcement ever had to deal with,” said Patrick Colligan, President of the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association. “While most of the world learned to work virtually, we didn’t have that option. We had to cope with an unseen, untouchable enemy that could be brought home and even affect our loved ones. As we see today, our profession paid a terrible price.”

“Our heroes in law enforcement have continued to fight crime in the street, and while doing this over the past 18 months our heroes had to fight a new invisible force of COVID-19,” said Robert W. Fox, President of New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police. “We have lost several brave officers to the pandemic and we salute them for laying down their lives to protect the public they serve.”

“New Jersey’s first responders have answered the call to the pandemic response honorably and bravely,” said Wayne Blanchard, President of the State Troopers Fraternal Association. “Sadly, we have lost some of our brave men and women along the way. We are here today to remember and honor these men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in serving and protecting our great state against an unknown and deadly pandemic.”

“While this memorial holds the names of heroes who worked during the pandemic in some of the most dangerous conditions to keep our citizens safe, let us not forget that each and every day of their law enforcement careers they did a job that most won’t, and made sacrifices for the greater good of our citizens of New Jersey,” said Pete J. Stilianessis, President of the State Troopers Non-Commissioned Officers Association.

“It is important that we honor those who were lost during these tough times, but it is equally important to honor their survivors and provide them the resources they need to assist them in rebuilding their lives,” said Frank Serratore, President of the New Jersey State Troopers Superior Officers Association. “The New Jersey State Police Superior Officers Association will never forget those who were lost, or their survivors!”

During today’s ceremony, two of the State’s top law enforcement leaders – New Jersey State Police Superintendent Patrick J. Callahan and Division of Criminal Justice Chief of Detectives Weldon Powell – read the names of those honored by the memorial, and were joined at the event by family members of fallen officers.

Those recognized on the memorial are:

Bernard Waddell, Sr .

Corporal

Hudson Cty. Corrections, End Of Watch (EOW): 3/20/2020

. Corporal Hudson Cty. Corrections, End Of Watch (EOW): 3/20/2020 Tolbert Furr

Special Police Officer

Newark PD, EOW: 4/3/2020

Special Police Officer Newark PD, EOW: 4/3/2020 Nelson Perdomo

Correctional Police Officer

New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 4/9/2020

Correctional Police Officer New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 4/9/2020 Alterek Shaundel Patterson

Sergeant

Bedminster PD, EOW: 4/12/2020

Sergeant Bedminster PD, EOW: 4/12/2020 Francesco S. Scorpo

Police Officer

Paterson PD, EOW: 4/12/2020

Police Officer Paterson PD, EOW: 4/12/2020 Daniel Francis

Criminal Intelligence Analyst

Newark PD, EOW: 4/13/2020

Criminal Intelligence Analyst Newark PD, EOW: 4/13/2020 Alex Ruperto

Detective

Union City PD, EOW: 4/16/2020

Detective Union City PD, EOW: 4/16/2020 Zeb Craig

Correctional Police Officer

Hudson Cty. Corrections, EOW: 4/19/2020

Correctional Police Officer Hudson Cty. Corrections, EOW: 4/19/2020 Maria Gibbs

Sr. Correctional Police Officer

New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 4/21/2020

Sr. Correctional Police Officer New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 4/21/2020 Latasha Andrews

Security Guard

New Jersey State Police, EOW: 4/23/2020

Security Guard New Jersey State Police, EOW: 4/23/2020 Gary Louis Walker

Patrolman

Bloomingdale PD, EOW: 4/24/2020

Patrolman Bloomingdale PD, EOW: 4/24/2020 Michael Connors

Police Officer

Newark PD, EOW: 4/30/2020

Police Officer Newark PD, EOW: 4/30/2020 Michael Clegg

Lieutenant

Newark PD, EOW: 5/10/2020

Lieutenant Newark PD, EOW: 5/10/2020 Charles E. Roberts, III

Sergeant

Glen Ridge PD, EOW: 5/11/2020

Sergeant Glen Ridge PD, EOW: 5/11/2020 Lowery Ware

Inspector, Federal Protective Service

of Homeland Security, EOW: 7/23/2020

Inspector, Federal Protective Service of Homeland Security, EOW: 7/23/2020 Irving Callender

Detective

Newark PD, EOW: 8/22/2020

Detective Newark PD, EOW: 8/22/2020 Marcus Thomas

Detective

Newark PD, EOW: 9/28/2020

Detective Newark PD, EOW: 9/28/2020 Al’Mustafa Pearson

Correctional Police Officer

Essex Cty. Corrections, EOW: 10/06/2020

Correctional Police Officer Essex Cty. Corrections, EOW: 10/06/2020 Christopher Cronin

Police Officer

Old Bridge Twp. PD, EOW: 12/2/2020

Police Officer Old Bridge Twp. PD, EOW: 12/2/2020 Erick Whitaker

Sr. Correctional Police Officer

New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 12/4/2020

Sr. Correctional Police Officer New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 12/4/2020 Vincent Butler

Correctional Police Officer

New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 12/29/2020

Correctional Police Officer New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 12/29/2020 Hector Moya

Police Officer

Newark PD, EOW: 1/13/2021

Police Officer Newark PD, EOW: 1/13/2021 Edward Jamandron

Correctional Police Officer

New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 1/15/2021

Correctional Police Officer New Jersey Dept. of Corrections, EOW: 1/15/2021 Luis Andujar

Corrections Officer

Cumberland Cty. Corrections, EOW: 1/22/2021

Corrections Officer Cumberland Cty. Corrections, EOW: 1/22/2021 Brian K. McAdams, Sr .

Detective

Newark PD, EOW: 1/22/2021

. Detective Newark PD, EOW: 1/22/2021 Matthew D. Razukas

Lieutenant

New Jersey State Police, EOW: 7/27/2021

Lieutenant New Jersey State Police, EOW: 7/27/2021 Richard T. McKnight

Police Aide

Newark PD, EOW: 8/11/2021

Police Aide Newark PD, EOW: 8/11/2021 Gerard Eick

Agent

Ocean Cty. Prosecutor’s Office, EOW: 9/27/2021

A slide show with the pictures of the Fallen Officers played during the Memorial and is available for viewing here.

Link to: Memorial Photos