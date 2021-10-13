Peruvian woman sent to prison for smuggling cocaine into the US

A Peruvian woman was sentenced today to 30 months in prison for smuggling approximately seven kilograms of cocaine into the United States from Peru, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig.

Yolanda Fonseca Melgarejo, 60, a legal permanent resident of the United States and a citizen of Peru, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton to an information charging her with one count of importation of controlled substances. Judge Wigenton imposed the sentence today in Newark federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court Fonseca Melgarejo arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport aboard a flight from Lima, Peru, on March 31, 2019. 

Law enforcement officers discovered that Fonseca Melgarejo possessed approximately seven kilograms of cocaine concealed within wrapped chocolate candy in her luggage.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Wigenton sentenced Melgarejo to two years of supervised release.

