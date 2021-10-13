Princess Blanding endorses Madelyn Hoffman for New Jersey governor

Princess Blanding endorsed the Green Party candidate for New Jersey governor, Madelyn Hoffman, one of three candidates vying for attention in the race besides incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli, a former state legislator.

The Virginia gubernatorial candidate and Hoffman actually endorsed each other, but Murphy holds such a commanding lead that independent or third party contenders are unlikely to make much of a difference.

“We are proud to endorse Green Party candidate Madelyn Hoffman’s campaign for New Jersey governor based on her strong platform of racial, social, environmental & economic justice,” said Blanding, who is on the ballot in Virginia, where former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe is in an extremely close race against Republican Glenn Youngkin, is a former president of The Carlyle Group, the multibillion-dollar global investment firm.

Some progressive advocates fear Blanding could distract enough voters to throw the election to the Republican, who is viewed as more detrimental to the interests of civil rights and justice for citizens who are often abused by police.

Blanding received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Morgan State University. Blanding also received a master’s degree in K-12 education and supervision and a specialist degree in educational leadership.

Following her graduation, Blanding began her career as a middle school science teacher and, later, as an assistant elementary and high school principal.

In 2018, Blanding’s brother, Marcus-David Peters, was involved in a motor vehicle accident shortly before being shot and killed by Richmond Police Officer Michael Nyantakyi on May 14, 2018. At the time he was killed, Peters was unarmed, completely undressed, and experiencing a mental health crisis.

Following the 24-year-old high school biology teacher’s death, Blanding and her family founded Justice and Reformation, a community activism organization focused on policing reforms and they directed complaints against Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who earned national recognition for taking down statues of General Robert E. Lee and other traitors who fought to preserve slavery, in the former capital of the Confederacy..

Blanding worked with legislators to craft legislation to encourage deployment of mental health professionals to respond people in behavioral crises whenever possible but at Governor Ralph Northam’s ceremonial bill signing, she excoriated officials for the final bill that was considerably less robust than the initial proposal.

“Please take a moment to pat yourselves on the back for doing exactly what this racist, corrupt, and broken, may I also add, system expected you all to do: make the Marcus Alert bill a watered down, ineffective bill that will continue to ensure that having a mental health crisis results in a death sentence,” said Blanding.

“Virginians continue to face an array of uncertainties as we navigate through two public health crises: COVID-19 and systemic racism,” said Blanding during the course of her campaign. “Now, more than ever, Virginia is in need of progressive, courageous leadership that will put people over profit and politics.”

The Carlyle Group acquired many businesses in the defense industry and it has invested in Accolade Wines, Booz Allen Hamilton, PA Consulting, Dex Media, Dunkin’ Brands, Supreme, Freescale Semiconductor, Getty Images, HCR ManorCare, Hertz, Kinder Morgan, Nielsen, United Defense, 1E and other companies.

The Washington Post confirmed that Osama bin Laden’s brother—Shafiq bin Laden—and former President George H. W. Bush were together at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in 2001, attending an investors conference of the Carlyle Group that was interrupted on September 11 by the al Qaeda terror attacks.

The image above shows former President Bush with Shafig bin Laden, the brother of terrorist attacks mastermind Osama bin Laden.

The Bin Laden family invested $2 million with the asset management firm in 1995.

Mubadala Development Company, an investment vehicle for the government of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates, and Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, a member of the Saudi royal family, are among numerous Carlyle Group investors representing countries with poor records on human rights.