Police seek missing Roselle teenager

Marvens Adolphe, age 19 is 6-foot-2-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and missing from Roselle (Photo: Roselle Police Dept.)

Authorities are asking the public for help to try and find Marvens Adolphe, a missing Union County teenager who was last seen by his family about a week ago.

Roselle Police described 19-year-old Marvens Adolphe as 6-foot-2-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, wearing a black sweater and black sweatpants.

He was seen on Thursday, Oct. 7 and is believed to have been riding his dark-colored bicycle.

Anyone with information about the teenager’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Roselle Police at 908-245-2000.

Every 40 seconds, a child goes missing or is abducted in the United States. Approximately 840,000 children are reported missing each year and the F.B.I. estimates that between 85 and 90 percent of these are children.

Children who run away make up a majority of the missing child cases reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. but there are also cases of abductions and other disappearances.

