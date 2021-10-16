Biden honors law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will attend a memorial service today at the United States Capitol in honor of law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020.

The National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service began in 1982 as a small gathering in Washington’s Senate Park of approximately 120 survivors and supporters of law enforcement. It has since turned into a series of events, attracting thousands of survivors and officers to the nation’s capital each year.

The names of more than 700 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty since 2019 were formally dedicated at D.C.’s National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on Thursday.

With the addition of 701 names this year, the total number of officers honored at the National Mall memorial wall climbed to 22,611 since its dedication 30 years ago.

“The stories behind each of the 701 new names that we officially add to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial tonight are so special,” Marcia Ferranto, of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, said in a news release.

“To pay them proper tribute, each of their names will be read as a part of the ceremony and will be forever etched on the walls of the memorial and in the hearts of an eternally grateful nation. To them and the families that they represent, and to all law enforcement professionals who serve each day to protect us, thank you.”

Among those being memorialized are 434 officers who died in 2019 and 2020. In-person events scheduled for this May were postponed to October’s extended National Police Weekend due to COVID-19 concerns.

Missing from the 701 new names are the four local officers who died by suicide in the weeks and months following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots: Capitol police officer Howard Liebengood; and D.C. officers Jeffrey Smith, Kyle DeFreytag and Gunther Hashida.

Their absence has reignited a debate over what constitutes a job-related death and eligibility for inclusion among the memorial’s names.

Biden has been a loyal ally to law enforcement, dating back to his days in the Senate when he crafted the 1994 crime bill with their help.

Earlier this year, the president visited the Capitol to pay his respects to Brian Sicknick, a police officer who died of multiple strokes after being sprayed with a chemical during the attempted coup d’état executed on Jan. 6 by a mob of terrorists incited to violence by former President Donald Trump, who has consistently lied about his defeat in the 2020 election.

Biden was at the University of Connecticut on Friday, as the school rededicated The Dodd Center for Human Rights in honor of Thomas J. Dodd, the late U.S. senator and Nuremberg prosecutor as well as his son, former U.S. Sen. Christopher Dodd, now 77, who served in the Senate until 2011.

During Friday’s event, Biden spoke of the lessons that can be learned from Thomas Dodd and his work prosecuting Nazi Party officials and others during the 1940s for the crimes they committed during the Holocaust.

“He made sure no one could deny their own eyes and what they saw “ Biden said. ”He preserved the truth, ugly and traumatic, as it was, for all of history, so that the horrors of the Holocaust could never be diminished or denied, and the evil that we still have to guard against to this day, has to be watched.”

“My administration is committed to supporting our law enforcement agencies and officers, and making sure they have the resources, research tools, and funding they need to be safe, effective, trusted sources of protection in their communities,” said Biden on Peace Officers Memorial Day, May 15, 2021. “Today and each day, my thoughts and my sincere gratitude are with all those law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line.”

The White House has also issued a proclamation ordering flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings on Saturday.

However, the president’s efforts to pass a reform bill to modify police practices following the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis failed in September. That marked a setback for the Democratic president, who campaigned on the need for policing reforms.

Since then, Biden has expressed hope that he can still sign a comprehensive police reform bill into law, and indicated in statements at the time that Democrats might have to do that on their own.

Biden has also said he will look into further executive actions he can take to help hold police officers accountable for breaking the law.

October 13, between 800 to 1000 riders in the Police Unity Tour completed their 300-mile journey to honor those who have fallen in the line of duty with a trip that began in New Jersey, continued in Wilmington, Del., and Annapolis, Md., concluding at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The annual “ride for those that died” pays tribute to fallen officers.

“The Police Unity Tour was established 25 years ago to honor, respect, and remember those officers that have fallen in the line of duty,” said Unity Tour Founder Patrick Montuore. “It is surreal to have the opportunity to greet participants each year as they end their long and faithful journey at the Memorial. We’re thankful for the many who showed great dedication, determination, and endurance in this year’s ride for those that died.”

This year, due to the pandemic, a Candlelight Vigil, which usually takes place on May 13, was held on Thursday, October 14 on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Other events and programs sponsored by the Police Unity Tour, C.O.P.S. and F.O.P., which also happen in May, were slated to take place through October 17, 2021.

Throughout today and tomorrow, Honor Guards from across the U.S. will stand vigil at the memorial to honor their fallen comrades.

Following the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol, the Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police and Grand Lodge Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary will proceed to the National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial for the annual Wreath Laying Ceremony.