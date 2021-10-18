Jersey City gang member charged in 2020 shooting

An alleged member of the SaLaf Enterprise gang in Jersey City has been charged with shooting a rival gangster in June 2020 that resulted in the death of a 34-year-old man.

Shamar Bey, 29, of Jersey City, New Jersey, is charged by complaint with assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig, documents filed in this case and statements made in court Bey is allegedly associated with a street gang known to operate around Salem Lafayette Apartments and the surrounding area from Bramhall Avenue to Forrest Street and between Ocean Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City.

On June 19, 2020, Bey allegedly shot an associate of a rival gang with which Salem Lafayette was feuding.

Four other men were also shot.

According to a press release from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, on June 20, at approximately 12:20 a.m., Jersey City Police Department officers responding to a report of gunshots arrived and found multiple shooting victims.

One of the men, identified as Scott Colclough, 34, of Jersey City, was pronounced dead at approximately 12:37 a.m. after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds and being transported by ambulance to Jersey City Medical Center.

The count of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

The count of discharging a firearm during an act of violence carries a mandatory consecutive sentence of 10 years in prison. Both counts carry a maximum fine of $250,000.

Bey, 25, was a resident of Elizabeth in 2017, when he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess a firearm.

He was one of 31 people were arrested, with guns, heroin and other illegal narcotics seized, as the result of an eight-month investigation led by the Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez into a Jersey City drug ring.

According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, more than 150 law enforcement officers were involved in that takedown. They seized two handguns, hollow point bullets, three vehicles, as well as various amounts of heroin, cocaine, marijuana and illegal prescription drugs.

Bey was also arrested on drug charges when he was 21, in 2013.

Bey was 18 when he was arrested and charged with rioting, a weapons offense, and assault on a school official for allegedly throwing a fire extinguisher that hit a teacher, during a fight at Lincoln High School in Jersey City in May 2010.