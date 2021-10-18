Outdoor Alliance endorses Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli

The New Jersey Outdoor Alliance on Thursday released a statement saying the group unanimously voted to endorse Jack Ciattarelli for governor.

“After being minimized and ignored for four years, after standing by and watching our states forests and wildlife resources managed by politics not science it’s time for a change,” said Ed Markowski. “Jack epitomizes what our state needs in a leader.”

“As governor he will embrace all segments of our population and give everyone a seat at the table,” said Markowski. “Four years ago, the sportsmen and legal firearms owners’ lack of participation resulted in what we have today.”

“Now, we unite to give a full-throated endorsement and commit what resources we have to back Jack Ciattarelli and fire Phil Murphy for the good of our natural resources and critical sporting traditions in the Garden State,” said Markowski.

The New Jersey Outdoor Alliance is a grassroots coalition of outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen dedicated to the conservation of natural resources and environmental stewardship that champions the intrinsic value of fishing, hunting and trapping, among opinion leaders, policy makers, and the public at-large.

To learn more about the organization, visit: www.njoutdooralliance.org