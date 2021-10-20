Cumberland killer caught in Philly

The U.S. Marshals Service captured 21-year-old Tyzir Hall of Clementon, the Camden County man charged with the Feb. 8 murder of Shaheed Little, 31, of Sicklerville, who was fatally shot on the 400 block of South Avenue in Bridgeton.

Two other victims were wounded in the same incident, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

On February 8, 2021, at about 3:43 p.m., members of the Bridgeton Police Department responded to the 400 block of South Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim in need of assistance.

When officers arrived they found one victim suffering a gunshot wound to the face, who advised police there was a dead victim in the basement of the residence.

There, officers located the body of Shaheed Little who succumbed to his wounds after suffering a number of gunshots.

On the second floor, a third gunshot victim was located who was shot once in the leg.

As a result of the investigation, Hall was charged on February 19, 2021 in a complaint-warrant with the crimes of murder, two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a handgun.

Members of law enforcement assigned to the United States Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force engaged in efforts to locate and arrest Mr. Hall.

“On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, Tyzir Hall was located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and taken into custody,” said Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. “Hall is presently being held in Philadelphia pending extradition to New Jersey.”

Webb-McRae said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact Detective Daniel Bagley of the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033 or Detective Miguel Martinez of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-453-0486.

Anonymous tips can also be shared with the Prosecutor’s Office by visiting ccpo.tips or with the Bridgeton Police Department by visiting bpd.tips from any computer, tablet or smartphone.

