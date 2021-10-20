Morristown firm cheated Pentagon

A Morristown company that supplied vehicle parts to the military has agreed to pay $850,000 to resolve allegations that it breached contracts with the United States and violated the False Claims Act by selling items that were manufactured in prohibited countries.

The company’s website says, “Brighton Cromwell delivers kitting, engineering, and parts support for U.S. weapon systems globally and provides a proven approach to new product development, engineering, and mission-critical obsolescence” but U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said that it cheated taxpayers instead.

The settlement resolves allegations that from 2012 to 2019 Brighton Cromwell LLC knowingly sold items to the Department of Defense’s Defense Logistics Agency that it failed to ascertain and verify were manufactured by or for its suppliers in non-compliant countries under either the Buy American Act or the Trade Agreements Act, in violation of the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement.

The United States also alleged that Brighton Cromwell was unjustly enriched and breached its contracts with the United States because it sold items to the Defense Logistics Agency that were manufactured or assembled in prohibited countries.

Brighton Cromwell must remit an initial payment of $150,000 before November 1, 2021 and then make 35 monthly payments of $20,000, concluding in October 2024.