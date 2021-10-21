Cinnamon does not appear to lower cardiovascular risk, study shows

Cinnamon has been used as a traditional, herbal medication for decades but studies show evidence linking cinnamon consumption and cardiovascular risk remains inconclusive.

Consuming cinnamon does not appear to reduce cardiovascular risk, according to a review by Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center researchers.

Cinnamon is used as a traditional medicine for a variety of conditions by many cultures. Researchers performed a literature review of published studies on the effects of cinnamon on cardiovascular risk.

They identified 23 studies. The existing research shows no differences in hemoglobin A1c levels or both types of cholesterol for patients who did or did not consume cinnamon.

The results suggest that cinnamon has no effect on these measures of cardiovascular risk, say the researchers. (American Journal of Medicine, Aug. 16, 2021)