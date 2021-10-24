E-ZPass users to get toll charge notices

Thousands of commuters travel through E-ZPass toll booths daily so three Democratic lawmakers sponsored legislation to notify customers of a toll fee immediately in order to ensure residents are notified expeditiously if there is an overcharge on their account.

The measure was signed into law last week.

“It is a reasonable expectation that when a consumer is charged with something, they immediately receive a receipt,” said Assemblyman Roy Freiman (D-Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset). “This already happens with all other transactions. Now, under this new law, our electronic toll system will also provide a receipt to help customers better track their E-ZPass use.”

Specifically, the new law, formerly bill (A-1153), will require the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority to install and operate, in each lane of every toll plaza that uses E-ZPass, a device that transmits a notification to a customer with a system account when passing through the toll plaza within 24 hours.

“An E-ZPass customer should know immediately if their account is being charged,” said Assemblyman Daniel Benson (D-Mercer, Middlesex). “With this new law, customers will be notified or able to check in real-time to prevent an excessive bill at the end of the month.”

“E-ZPass transactions are made instantaneously,” said Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake (D-Essex, Passaic). “Customers will now be able to keep up with their daily E-ZPass use and clear up any charge disputes sooner rather than later.”

The notification may occur by electronic mail, a text message sent directly to a customer’s mobile device, or through a mobile application.

The bill would apply to toll plazas on the State’s three toll roads, the New Jersey Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, and the Atlantic City Expressway.

