Trump terrorists consorted with traitors who are also members of Congress

Organizers of the January 6 mob at the U.S. Capitol say they participated in “dozens” of planning meetings with members of Congress and Trump White House staff in the lead-up to the violent insurrection that sought to overturn the results of the election.

In a jaw-dropping exclusive by Rolling Stone, two sources who are cooperating with the House select committee investigating the attempted January 6 coup d’etat have named Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and six other GOP members of Congress as having coordinated and planned the events of January 6.

The sources even said that one of the GOP members promised them a “blanket pardon” from the Trump White House prior to the attempted coup d’etat.

This bombshell report comes on the heels of the House voting last week to hold former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena from the January 6 select committee.

“The two sources also claim they interacted with members of Trump’s team, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who they describe as having had an opportunity to prevent the violence,” said Rolling Stone.

On Sunday, CBS’s “Face the Nation” played a segment from Bannon’s own podcast the day before the insurrection in which he said, “All hell is gonna break loose tomorrow. It’s going to be moving. It’s going to be quick. And all I can say is strap in …. tomorrow it’s game day.”

The 14th Amendment says that someone who “engaged in insurrection” cannot serve in Congress.

“The Democratic majority must do everything in their power to remove the members of Congress who incited violence and attempted to violently overturn the results of the 2020 election,” said progressive Democrat Lisa McCormick. “They will be easy to spot because ever since January 6, they have been seeking to obstruct the investigation and support the violent terrorists who engaged in insurrection.”

“These two organizers appear to be cooperating with the January 6 Select Committee, the congressional task force investigating the Capitol attack, which is more than I can say for most of the Trump cronies who actually served in government,” said Elie Mystal, a correspondent for The Nation.

“The Department of Justice should be leading the criminal investigation into the attack on the Capitol,” said Mystal. “That is the entity that can not merely catalog but actually punish the insurrectionists.”

According to the sources interviewed by the magazine, a number of people associated with the ‘March for Trump’ and ‘Stop the Steal’ events communicated with members of Congress throughout the process.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Paul Gosar allegedly conspired with terrorists who attempted to keep Trump in power

“Along with Greene, the conspiratorial pro-Trump Republican from Georgia who took office earlier this year, the pair both say the members who participated in these conversations or had top staffers join in included Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas),” said Rolling Stone.

“We would talk to Boebert’s team, Cawthorn’s team, Gosar’s team like back to back to back to back,” Rolling Stone quoted a source it identified as ‘the organizer.’