Celebrating the special powers of bats

Bats aren’t just hanging around here for the boo’s.

Bats play an irreplaceable role in our ecosystems, including food security, environmental health, and economic boosts.

There are more than 1,400 bat species worldwide but their extinction prospects only grow as populations continue to decline. And bats only birth one pup per year on average.

So, for Bat Week, the US Department of Agfriculture shined a light on some of the contributions bats make to our food production, the health of forest and agricultural landscapes and the economy.

Food Security

Bats take the night shift pollinating our crops. They spread seeds that grow our food and fiber. As a bonus, bats are the only pollinators for agave, which is a key ingredient in tequila.

Environment

Bats indicate ecological health. They’re sensitive to land use practices, including the use of pesticides and other chemicals that may affect prey species. Bat droppings also make for a good plant fertilizer, once composted, and support other wildlife.

Economy

Nearly 70 percent of bat species feed on nocturnal insects. There are also carnivorous bats that eat harmful rodents. By eating pests, bats save producers more than $1 billion per year in crop damage and pesticide costs.

More than 30 bat species are listed under the Endangered Species Act and threatened by White-Nose Syndrome, habitat loss, pesticide use, climate change, damage to roost and forage sites and many other fears.

Did you know? Farmers, ranchers and private landowners are playing a key role in helping bats. USDA offers a variety of conservation programs to help producers improve habitat through better forest management.