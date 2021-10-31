New Jersey hoping Netflix will bunker down in old Fort Monmouth Army base

Netflix is one of the companies that will submit a bid for a site located in New Jersey’s Fort Monmouth Army base, which was closed in 2011, but the glamour of movie-making has elevated its proposal to a top place among the possible uses for the site.

The state is taking bids until Jan. 12, 2022, from potential buyers of the 89-acre site through the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority, a state entity created pursuant a 2010 law, and is responsible for the orderly and comprehensive redevelopment of the area.

The former Department of the Army installation is surrounded by the communities of Eatontown, Tinton Falls, and Oceanport, New Jersey, and is located about five miles from the Atlantic Ocean.

Officials hope to designate a developer who can bring the site to life as a mixed-use campus that creates jobs in high growth industries and further envisions a live-work-play community complete with arts & entertainment, small businesses, cultural & civic uses, retail & restaurant uses, and outdoor amenities such as public plazas & walking trails that complement existing or planned residential and commercial redevelopment.

“America’s first movie studio was in New Jersey, and today it’s home to many talented people working in entertainment,” said a Netflix spokesperson, who added that the state’s “leaders have created a business environment that’s welcomed film and television production back to the state, and we’re excited to submit our bid to transform Fort Monmouth into a state-of-the-art production facility.”

New Jersey has been angling to bring more film and TV production to the Garden State.

Earlier this year, amid Hollywood backlash to Georgia’s voting laws, the governor sent a letter to several major studios including Netflix and Disney, offered a “$14.5 billion economic incentive package” to bring productions to New Jersey, including a 30% tax credit on film projects that matches those offered by Georgia.

Netflix’s plans were first reported by The New York Times, which reported that the company would submit a bid for a 289-acre portion of the base. The facility would include sound stages, postproduction buildings and backlot filming spaces.

Gov. Phil Murphy, who is up for re-election next week, said in a statement that he is “incredibly excited to hear about Netflix’s proposed investment.”

“While there is an objective process that any and all applications will have to go through, this is yet more evidence that the economic plan my administration has laid out is working and bringing high-quality, good-paying jobs to our state,” the statement continued. “New Jersey has become a leader in new, innovative industries from offshore wind to sports betting to film and digital media, and today’s announcement by Netflix is another sign that companies around the world are taking notice.”

The Fort Monmouth base was granted permanent status in 1925, and was largely used to develop radar technology, including the first U.S. aircraft detection radar. The base was officially closed in 2011.

The post was selected for closure by the Base Realignment and Closure Commission in 2005. Most Army functions and personnel were required to be moved to Army facilities in Maryland—such as Aberdeen Proving Ground—and Ohio by 2011.

The post closed on September 15, 2011, but it was temporarily reopened on December 2, 2012, for the evacuation of residents to be temporarily resettled until it was deemed safe for them to move back home, following a freight train derailment on November 30, 2012 in Paulsboro.

The Kevin Smith film Jersey Girl was set in the Jersey Shore community of Highlands, which is about ten miles north of Fort Monmouth, but the movie was shot in Paulsboro.

The site would be Netflix’s second-largest site behind its ABQ Studios in Albuquerque, New Mexico, which was acquired in 2018.

Netflix first acquired the studio in 2018 and vowed to spend $1 billion over a decade on the site. In November, Netflix announced it would spend an additional $1 billion to expand the studio.

Last month, Netflix opened a facility in the Bushwich area of Brooklyn but the streaming giant’d executives are looking for a second facility in the tri-state area. Two series, Ryan Murphy’s “The Watcher” and the drama “Jigsaw” are shooting there.

It is not known how much Netflix might bid for the location or what competing offers may be submitted.