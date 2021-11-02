Elizabeth man sentenced to 17 months in prison for U.S. Postal Service bribes

A Union County man was sentenced today to 17 months in prison for offering bribes to a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employee to steal checkbooks and credit cards from the mail.

Jabre Beauvoir is heading to prison for more than a year after paying off postal workers for checkbooks & cards.

Jabre Beauvoir, 23, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty to an information charging him with one count of bribery. Judge McNulty imposed the sentence by videoconference today.

According to U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig, documents filed in this case and statements made in court Beauvoir offered bribes to USPS employees during the summer of 2019, to entice them to steal mail containing checkbooks and credit cards.

Beauvoir typically offered $100 per package of checkbooks or credit cards to induce USPS employees to steal such mail matter and deliver it to him.

It was further part of the scheme that Beauvoir and others then posed as the actual account holders to whom the checkbooks or credit cards originally were mailed by fraudulently signing checks, activating the stolen credit cards, and fraudulently using them.

In addition to the prison term, Judge McNulty sentenced Beauvoir to three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution of $23,948.

The U.S. Attorney credited postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, under the direction of Acting Inspector in Charge Raimundo Marrero, and special agents with the USPS-Office of Inspector General, Northeast Area Field Office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Matthew Modafferi, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing. She also thanked the U.S. Secret Service, the New Jersey State Police, the Elizabeth Police Department, and the Secaucus Police Department for their assistance.