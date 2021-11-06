Most Americans do not want Donald Trump run for president again in 2024

Nearly one year after the 2020 presidential election, a majority of Americans— by a margin of 58 to 35 percent—say they do not want to see Donald Trump run for president in 2024, but among Republicans, an overwhelming 78 percent that does want to see him pursue a return to the White House even after the deadly attempted coup d’etat on January 6 and the unraveling of his “Big Lie” about the 2020 election results.

According to a Quinnipiac University national poll of adults, just over half of Americans (51 percent) say Trump has had a mainly negative impact on national politics, while 41 percent say he has had a mainly positive impact on the people’s affairs of state.

About half of Americans (51 percent) think Trump has been undermining democracy since the 2020 presidential election, while 39 percent think he has been protecting democracy despite the falsehoods he has been spreading.

While some have acknowledged that Trump exhibited autocratic tendencies during his presidency, some argued that he was such a weak and unpopular president that those impulses were meaningless.

The United States remains a democracy, and the checks and balances in our Constitution still exist, but Trump has done immeasurable damage to U.S. democracy.

That damage has been broken down into three categories: damage to institutions; damage to norms; and normalization of authoritarian tactics within the Republican Party.