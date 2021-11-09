Trailer park shooting & ambulance crash in Burlington County

At least two people were injured as a result of a domestic violence incident in which a double shooting at a Southampton trailer park in Burlington County was followed by a motor vehicle collision involving an ambulance.

New Jersey State Police are conducting an investigation after a double shooting in Burlington County sent two people to nearby hospitals.

The incident happened at a trailer park near Route 206 in Southampton Township.

An ambulance responding to the shooting crashed into a car near the scene, but it wasn’t clear if the ambulance was arriving at the scene or leaving.

Burlington County confirmed one person was driven to the hospital and another injured person was airlifted for medical treatment.

One person was carried on a stretcher and taken away on a medical helicopter.

Family members of victims who were on the scene said they believe the shooting was the result of a domestic incident between a man and a woman.

Further details on the incident, including the conditions of both victims, remain unknown.

Police were actively on the scene early Tuesday morning after a nearby car crash occurred. It is not known yet if the car accident and the double shooting are related.

Investigators have yet to release more details on a motive for the shooting at this time.

This happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday outside on Route 38 near Route 206.

“Law enforcement continue to investigate a double shooting on James Avenue in Southampton Township,” according to CBS3 Philly Reporter Alecia Reid. “Neighbors tell us the female victim had a restraining order against her ex-partner. Waiting on police confirmation that he shot her then himself. Both currently hospitalized.”

Law enforcement continue to investigate a double shooting on James Avenue in Southampton Township. Neighbors tell us the female victim had a restraining order against her ex-partner. Waiting on police confirmation that he shot her then himself. Both currently hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/4EzSvtz87Z — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) November 9, 2021



