Attorney General investigating death of murder suspect killed by police

The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal police shooting that occurred on November 6, 2021 in Long Branch, N.J.

A man wanted in connection to a homicide sustained fatal injuries as he attempted to flee after a nine-hour standoff with police while holding a newborn baby and shooting at police.

The decedent has been identified as Mark D. Walker II, 34, of Woodbridge, Va.

The members of the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team who fired at Walker are Patrolman Eric Voorand of the Manalapan Township Police Department, Patrolman Daniel Murphy of the Howell Township Police Department, and Patrolman Omar Akel of the Middletown Township Police Department.

According to the preliminary investigation, members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office were attempting to execute a warrant in connection with a homicide investigation at 274 Chelsea Avenue, Apartment 1, in Long Branch on the evening of November 5.

The warrant said Walker was wanted by police in connection with a murder investigation.

As officers were executing the warrant, Walker moved into a room of the apartment and shot one of the officers in the lower leg as the officer approached the room. At that point, the officers repositioned outside the apartment and Walker barricaded himself inside.

Members of the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team were deployed to the scene.

Around 2 a.m. on November 6, a fire erupted in the apartment and Walker fled the building, discharging a firearm multiple times as he exited.

Officers Voorand, Murphy, and Akel returned fire, hitting Walker, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who was shot in the lower leg was transported to a local hospital and discharged later in the evening.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant a law requiring that the Attorney General’s Office conduct an investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.