GOP senators want Covid infection to satisfy vaccination requirements

Two right-wing lawmakers are championing the politicization of COVID-19, which continues to create deep divisions among Americans as political ideologies drive public actions and health behaviors in the first year of the global pandemic.

State Sen. Michael Testa, Jr. and Joe Pennacchio join a long list of Republicans who say President Joe Biden’s policies fail to recognize that millions of Americans have immunity because they’ve already had and recovered from the virus.

As of Nov. 9, a total of 194,168,611 Americans had been fully vaccinated, or 58.5 percent of the country’s population, according to the CDC’s data.

While New Jersey has vaccinated 76 percent of its eligible population and the state ranks among the best in the U.S. on its immunization effort, public polling has consistently identified Republican voters among the groups more likely to be opposed to getting a shot.

At least 28,119 New Jersey residents have died from complications from the coronavirus out of 1,209,785 reported cases in the state.

While New Jersey has vaccinated 76 percent of its eligible population and the state ranks among the best in the U.S. on its immunization effort, public polling has consistently identified Republican voters among the groups more likely to be opposed to getting a shot.

As national Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana reverse course and take up the flag for lagging immunization efforts, New Jersey’s GOP leaders have struggled to present a cohesive front on the issue.

Arguing that Biden has no right to mandate a personal medical choice, because it’s unconstitutional and beyond the scope of any federal power, Testa and Pennacchio estimated the bill will save more than a million New Jerseyans from unnecessary harm, discrimination, and compliance burden.

A recent CDC study shows that those who have had COVID-19 and are not vaccinated are more than twice as likely as those who are fully vaccinated to contract the virus for a second time.

The senators claim “a growing body of scientific evidence supports the protective power of natural immunity” although the November 08, 2021 edition of The Lancet says, “There are still looming questions surrounding the strength and duration of such protection compared with that from vaccination” and “it is unknown how long protective immunity will truly last.”

Testa, a lawyer, and Pennacchio, a dentist, say natural immunity from previous COVID-19 infection is effective, durable and long-lasting.

They have introduced legislation requiring government agencies to treat naturally acquired immunity from a coronavirus infection when issuing any regulations aimed at protecting people from the disease.

But members of the medical community say that while there is some natural immunity and protection from a repeat infection of COVID-19 after recovering from the illness, it is not yet clear how long it lasts.

Conservative politicians, rank-and-file workers, and even high-profile athletes and coaches who oppose vaccine mandates are increasingly making the argument that people who have recovered from COVID-19 shouldn’t have to roll up their sleeves for the shot.

They cited writings by Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins University, whose views are inconsistent with the consensus of public health experts.

Most U.S. public health experts, like Mark R. Schleiss, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at the University of Minnesota Medical School, say that the vaccine is the safest option.

Health experts at the University of Utah as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintain that the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for everyone 12 years and older, regardless of previous coronavirus infection.

Although some medical professionals have suggested that no vaccination is needed for those who have already had COVID-19, the vast majority of doctors disagree.

“While there is some evidence natural infection provides strong immunity, there is variability from person to person and less predictability than vaccine immunity,” according to Dr. Emily Sydnor Spivak, associate professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at University of Utah Health. “Clinical antibody tests available also are not great correlates of immunity to COVID-19 and have wide variability from test to test.”

The bill would allow a person’s verbal confirmation that he or she has natural immunity to satisfy any vaccination or testing requirement under state law. It would not supersede federal requirements.

Makary points to a study out of Israel, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, which found the incidence of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, was highest among males 16 to 29, with about 11 out of every 100,000 developing the condition after receiving the second dose.

CDC continues to recommend that everyone aged 12 years and older gets vaccinated for COVID-19.

Research comparing immune responses in people who have recovered from Covid-19 to those who have been vaccinated has been mixed, according to a Wall Street Journal story Tuesday.

“The known risks of COVID-19 illness and its related, possibly severe complications, such as long-term health problems, hospitalization, and even death, far outweigh the potential risks of having a rare adverse reaction to vaccination, including the possible risk of myocarditis or pericarditis,” said the federal health agency.

Most patients with myocarditis or pericarditis who received care responded well to medicine and rest and felt better quickly.

While that figure is higher than previous estimates, the risk is still small and the condition is usually mild and temporary.

A CDC panel in May unanimously voted to recommend Pfizer’s vaccine for kids 12 to 15, saying the benefits outweigh the risks.

CDC research has estimated that among every million fully vaccinated boys, ages 12 to 17, the shots might cause a maximum of 70 cases of myocarditis, but would prevent 5,700 infections, more than 215 hospitalizations and two deaths.

Those GOP politicians argue that people should not be forced to choose between getting the vaccine or keeping their job, but they were largely silent on the ineptitude displayed in responding to the pandemic when Trump.

Testa represents Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic counties and Pennacchio represents Essex, Morris, Passaic counties.

Pennacchio, the Senate Minority Whip, and Testa, who is Cumberland County Republican chairman, served as honorary state chairs of Trump’s New Jersey re-election campaign last year. Trump’s inconsistent and incoherent response to the pandemic is considered largely responsible for the vast transmission among Americans. who have suffered more than most nations.

Additionally, Pennacchio and Testa have proposed bills that would make the state liable for damages stemming from vaccine-related injuries, give parents more information about the vaccines offered to their children, and expand the options of patients who experience adverse reactions to vaccinations.