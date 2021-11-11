The three ways of casting ballots authorized by New Jersey law were cobbled together without building the infrastructure needed to quickly tabulate the results but while officials are laboring to get a final count, the incumbent is crying because his Republican rival has not prematurely extended his congratulations.

Representatives of New Jersey’s Democratic establishment are demanding that Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli concede the election, saying that his silence since the race was called for Gov. Phil Murphy is “an assault on the integrity of our elections.”

Murphy campaign manager Mollie Binotto accused Ciattarelli of “an assault on the integrity of our elections” because the Republican has not yet conceded the race.

Ciattarelli’s campaign responded in a statement from GOP lawyer Mark Sheridan saying that “waiting for a day or two” would offer more clarity on the numbers and help determine whether the campaign should seek a recount.

“We will make the decision to pursue a recount based on all of the facts,” Sheridan said, suggesting that election changes signed by Murphy, including the state’s first-ever early in-person voting, had added some confusion. “This is the first time New Jersey is conducting an election under the new law, using new technology and vote-counting procedures.”

Another of the election’s big losers is Senate President Stephen Sweeney, who remains dumbstruck over his unexpected defeat by truck driver Ed Durr.

Despite an enormous financial advantage, a big lead in party registration, and his incumbency voters simply couldn’t get excited about Murphy’s candidacy because his entire political persona was never more than a well-financed façade.

Murphy’s Wall Street fortune might have bought him a team of A-List campaign professionals but instead, he hired a team of New Jersey’s discount store hacks that was best qualified for petty bickering, backbiting, and internal turf wars.

The nerdy kid from Boston never knew the difference between a hard-fought political war and his coast to the nomination enabled by a corrupt network of political machines greased by his vast corporate wealth.

Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney has refused to concede to Edward Durr, a Republican truck driver whose low-budget campaign appears to have defeated the powerful lawmaker who has represented the 3rd Legislative District since 2002.

New Jersey’s 3rd Legislative District covers parts of Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem counties.

“The results from Tuesday’s election continue to come in, for instance, there were 12,000 ballots recently found in one county,” said Sweeney. “While I am currently trailing in the race, we want to make sure every vote is counted. Our voters deserve that, and we will wait for the final results.”

With 100% of precincts reporting, at 32,742 votes for Durr to 30,444 for Sweeney, but the Senate President did not concede until days after Murphy’s camp started complaining about Ciattarelli.

“If the Wall Street millionaire thinks our poorest workers can wait for the minimum wage to be gradually increased over six years to $15 an hour, then the governor can surely wait until the votes are counted,” said Lisa McCormick, a progressive movement leader who is one of Murphy’s loudest critics.

“The reality differs from the TV commercials because the minimum wage in New Jersey is $12 per hour. Seasonal and small businesses employees make $11.10, and agriculture workers are paid $10.44 for back-breaking farm labor, and the tipped minimum wage is $4.13,” said McCormick, who said she voted for neither Murphy nor Ciattarelli.

The minimum wage for employers may pay tipped employees is $4.13 per hour while back-breaking farm labor will still pay less than the minimum wage. The minimum wage rate for small employers will increase by 80 cents each year thereafter through 2025 and by 70 cents in 2026.

With advantageous ballot positions in all 21 countries purchased for cash contributions and promises of shared rewards once Murphy took over state government, his $22 million primary budget swamped competing campaigns waged by Jim Johnson, former U.S. Under Secretary of the Treasury for Enforcement, and Assemblyman John Wisniewski, a former New Jersey Democratic Party chairman who spearheaded Bernie Sanders’ 2016 effort in the state.

Raymond Lesniak, a state senator and former state party chairman, waged a vanity campaign while two legitimately progressive independent candidates finished far behind among but despite his advantages, fewer than half the Democratic primary voters in 2017 cast ballots for Murphy, the former United States Ambassador to Germany and former Goldman Sachs executive spent $22 million winning the nomination.

The Secretary of State’s office told reporters that it may not post election results on its website until December 2.

“Official election results will be posted after the Board of State Canvassers certifies the election results,” said Janet Crum, a spokesperson for New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way.

The Board of Canvassers has until December 2, 2021, to certify General Election Results on or before the 30th day after the election.+

Ciattarelli has remained silent on the results of the election since last Thursday, though the current vote count shows him trailing Murphy by 2.6 percentage points, or a little more than 65,000 votes.

While some provisional and mail-in ballots have yet to be counted, Murphy’s campaign argued that it won’t be enough to alter the outcome of the race in Ciattarelli’s favor.

Ciattarelli’s refusal to concede is not based on allegations of election fraud or malfeasance, so it is unfair to compare his patience with the false allegations made by disgraced former President Donald Trump, but that is not stopping Murphy.

“The race is over,” Mollie Binotto, Murphy’s campaign manager, said in a statement. “Assemblyman Ciattarelli is mathematically eliminated, and he must accept the results and concede the race. His continuing failure to do so is an assault on the integrity of our elections.”

Murphy’s campaign has not applied any public pressure on those government employees who work for him to speed up their counting or put information on their website, but in politics, it makes more sense to complain about people you don’t control than to do something about the ones you do.

Murphy should respect Ciattarelli’s determination to wait for actual facts because a sore winner undermines gubernatorial dignity more than the graceful patience of a worthy challenger.

