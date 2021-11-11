White flight ain’t right but there seems to be still no end in sight

The racial and ethnic minority population is growing at a rapid rate in the United States, but when the proportion of Latinos, Asian-, Arab-Americans, or other minority groups grows in local neighborhoods and schools, White people often respond with ambivalence, concern or even dread.

The phenomenon is so pervasive, that a scientific study has suggested, “that Whites perceive the increasing presence of racial and ethnic minority groups to pose a foreign cultural threat, or a threat to their American culture and way of life.”

As the population of people of color grows across the United States, White Americans are still prone to move when neighborhoods diversify, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.

The research was published online in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General.

White fears based on stereotypical beliefs about other racial and ethnic groups has served to maintain segregation, even in places where it might be unexpected.

For example, New Jersey has some of the most racially segregated education in America, with a majority of students attending schools that are either 75 percent or more ‘White’ or 75 percent or more ‘non-white despite actual 2020 Census data showing Non-Latino White people make up 54.6 percent of the Garner State’s population.

Persistent residential segregation is sustaining racial and economic injustice in New Jersey, as the separate and unequal treatment of different groups remains a problem in the U.S., which is also not at all economically integrated.

In a nationally representative survey and six additional studies, White Americans perceived a threat to their culture and way of life when presented with information about changing demographics in hypothetical white-majority neighborhoods and schools, compared with when no demographic change was projected.

The projected population growth of Arab Americans, Latino Americans, and Asian Americans evoked the strongest feelings of foreign cultural threat, followed by the projected population growth of Black Americans.

The group that published the study recently acknowledged its own inadequacies on a similar topic, saying: “The American Psychological Association failed in its role leading the discipline of psychology, was complicit in contributing to systemic inequities, and hurt many through racism, racial discrimination, and denigration of people of color, thereby falling short on its mission to benefit society and improve lives.”

Such self-reflection is not a cure for all the historic injustices we know about, but it is a step in the right direction that recognizes we do have things to fix.

For a long time, the base instincts that led to prejudice were recognized as antithetical to the American credo that ‘all people are created equal’ or the broader ethic that we are all one human family, but the election of a Black president unleashed buried hostilities.

It only required a shameless neoNazi champion to make legions of jingoistic Americans respond to the notion that “diversity is our strength and unity is our power” with derision and outrage.

After all, everything was fine in the 1950s and ’60s, when Black people were still struggling for civil rights, women were largely treated like chattel, and our arrogance overseas was defined by ‘The Ugly American.”

But it was not the blind acceptance of bigotry, chauvinism, and jingoism that made America great in those days, but rather the aspiration among our people to be better than we were.

The impulses and civil institutions truly defining America’s superiority are the ones that gave us Brown vs. Board of Education, integrated the military, freed women from domestic servitude, established voting rights, ended the Jim Crow era, and even opened up the possibility of global peaceful co-existence, environmental sustainability, and real equality.

Americans should make no apology for being true to our values, especially when challenged on these issues by ignorant cowards. But we also have to admit to ourselves when we feel enticed to flee instead of face our fears and embrace reality.

Indeed, the existence of strong emotional feelings that permit racial and ethnic segregation is one of the main reasons why the nation is not more economically integrated. People who share very important financial commonalities are unable to cooperate on achieving justice through available political channels because they are divided by fear, antipathy, and suspicion just as much if not more than exclusionary and segregationist zoning policies.

Another way to consider people who are different from us is by viewing them as people who are very much like us in many ways. We are all the same on the inside, a combination of good and evil, each capable of acceptance and affection, and certainly stronger together than we could ever be alone.

“So, let us not be blind to our differences–but let us also direct attention to our common interests and to the means by which those differences can be resolved,” as President John F. Kennedy said on June 10, 1963. “And if we cannot end now our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity. For, in the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children’s future. And we are all mortal.”

A mountain of research and a world of common sense tell us that place matters, so as long as many essentials to restoring the American dream are constrained by self-inflicted obstacles, we may never ensure that all races and incomes have a fair opportunity is to build a world where good neighborhoods are not scarce, expensive, and exclusive, and where all households can put down roots and keep them.

The attributes of communities of opportunity—good schools, proximate jobs, retail amenities, and parks—are tied to good places for more people but if we keep abandoning them when we get new neighbors, then those opportunities will remain out of reach.